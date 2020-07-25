|
Transformers Botbots Series 5 Goldrush Games 8-Packs Found At Australian Retail
The #Botbotschallenge continues! Thanks to*Ozformers
*we can report that the new*Transformers Botbots Series 5 Goldrush Games 8-Packs were found at Australian retail. The latest Botbots series was spotted*at several BigW stores in different Australian states for $24 AUD ($17.05) each. Sadly, it seems thar series 4 was skipped in Australia. Happy hunting!
