IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #07 ITunes Preview
*we can share for you the 3-page preview of IDWs new*Transformers Comic Series Issue #7. More deaths are coming, and it seems Bumblebee is trying to do something about it on this issue. Transformers #7 When another body shows up, Chromia and Prowl feel the pressure to get answers. Bumblebee, meanwhile, applies for a new jobas a bodyguard. But first, he has to impress Elita-1. The new*Transformers issue #7*is expected for release on June 12th, so dont forget to grab your copy when it’s available.*Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post together with*Cover » Continue Reading.
