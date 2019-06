Geoffrey?s New Troops to Command in Australia and New Zealand: The Toys R Us Brand Re

The official social media channels for Toys R Us Australia are alive with new content for the first time since the prior version closed after entering voluntary administration in 2018, with TFW2005 member Fasttrack alerting us to what we hope will be exciting news for collectors: Hobby Warehouse scored the license to bring the Toys R Us brand back to Australia – and debut it in New Zealand – starting online next week. While Hasbro is one of the worldwide toy companies with whom this version of Toys R Us will be working, Transformers is not among the specific » Continue Reading. The post Geoffrey’s New Troops to Command in Australia and New Zealand: The Toys R Us Brand Returns Online June 12th, 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM