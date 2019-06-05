|
Geoffrey?s New Troops to Command in Australia and New Zealand: The Toys R Us Brand Re
The official social media channels for Toys R Us Australia are alive with new content for the first time since the prior version closed after entering voluntary administration in 2018,
with TFW2005 member Fasttrack alerting us to what we hope will be exciting news for collectors: Hobby Warehouse scored the license to bring the Toys R Us brand back to Australia – and debut it in New Zealand – starting online next week. While Hasbro is one of the worldwide toy companies with whom this version of Toys R Us will be working, Transformers is not among the specific » Continue Reading.
The post Geoffrey’s New Troops to Command in Australia and New Zealand: The Toys R Us Brand Returns Online June 12th, 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca