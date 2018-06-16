|
Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Leader & Legends Class Found At Australian Retail
Thanks to several reports from Ozformers Boards
, we have word that*Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Leader & Legends Class Were Found At Australian Retail. Thanks to 2005 Boards member griffin-of-oz shared this information in our forum. Several BigW stores in different states in Australia have been stocking all four of the Leader Class Power Of The Primes toys for this week’s toy sale (to be $68 during the sale or $50.63 approximately), which includes the wave 2 Rodimus Unicronus and wave 3 Optimal Optimus for the first time in Australia. Power Of The Primes wave 3 Legends toys » Continue Reading.
The post Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Leader & Legends Class Found At Australian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.