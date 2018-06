Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Leader & Legends Class Found At Australian Retail

Thanks to several reports from Ozformers Boards , we have word that*Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Leader & Legends Class Were Found At Australian Retail. Thanks to 2005 Boards member griffin-of-oz shared this information in our forum. Several BigW stores in different states in Australia have been stocking all four of the Leader Class Power Of The Primes toys for this week’s toy sale (to be $68 during the sale or $50.63 approximately), which includes the wave 2 Rodimus Unicronus and wave 3 Optimal Optimus for the first time in Australia. Power Of The Primes wave 3 Legends toys » Continue Reading. The post Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Leader & Legends Class Found At Australian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM