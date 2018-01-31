|
Power Of The Primes Rodimus Unicronus Concept Art By Ken Christiansen And Emiliano Sa
Artist Ken Christiansen, who has been sharing the packaging art
he has done for Hasbro, has unveiled a nice*Power Of The Primes Rodimus Unicronus Concept Art via his Facebook account
. On this concept art, Ken Chistiansen*worked on the new colors and some modifications over the original design of Power Of The Primes Evolution Rodimus Prime
by artist and designer Emiliano Santalucia. Ken shared some details about his work on this concept art on his Facebook post: “I designed the new head and chest emblem, and gave the Power of the Primes Rodimus a new color scheme. So » Continue Reading.
