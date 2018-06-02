Sweden’s Transformers convention, RetCon 2018, is taking place today – and guests have an awesome first impression as they walk into the hall
. Guests enter through a tunnel based on the Ark, complete with interactive button triggered sounds and lights, monitors showing video clips, and even a life size Laserbeak model perched near the entrance. Check out images of the entryway attached to this post. RetCon 2018 is taking place right now*at the*hotel*Good Morning+ Helsingborg*in southern*Helsingborg,*Sweden. Guests include*James Roberts*(writer, More than Meets the Eye and Lost Light), Nick Roche (writer, Last Stand of the Wreckers, Sins of the Wreckers, » Continue Reading.
The post RetCon 2018 has an awesome entryway for guests
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.