Fireflight Machine War Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary, Ab, Posts: 201

Fireflight's Sales Thread Refocusing my collection and letting go of some of my older stuff that?s been in storage.



All items have been either displayed or in storage from a smoke-free home and are in good condition. Any damage or issues with individual figures is noted below.



Prices are based on eBay recently sold items but feel free to make reasonable offers. Would obviously prefer to sell in lots but if there is an individual item that you are interested in feel free to PM. Pictures of individual items can be provided upon request.



Shipping with Canada Post at buyers expense within Canada or free local pick up / drop off in Calgary area. E-transfer preferred.



Human Alliance Lot - $300. for all



Jazz - Complete w/ Bike Weapon & Lennox

Skids - Complete w/ Arcee & Mikaela

Mudflap - Complete w/ Chromia & Simmons

Barricade - Complete w/ Frenzy

Sideswipe - Missing Epps figure but otherwise complete



Unicron Trilogy



Armada Lot - $250



Tidal Wave - Complete w/ Ramjet Mini-Con - $150

Predacon - Complete w/ Side-Burn / SkidZ Mini-cons $100



Energon Lot - $600



Energon Hotshot - Complete

Downshift - Complete

Inferno - Complete

Roadblock - Complete

Prowl - Complete

Towline - Complete

Demolisher - Complete

Slugslinger - Complete

Shockblast - Complete

Omega Supreme - Complete

Aerialbots / Superion (Superlink version) - Complete

Skyblast - Complete

Signal Flare - Complete

Arcee - Complete

Strong Arm - Complete



Cybertron Lot - $500



Leader

Metroplex - Complete w Drill-bit Minicon but missing Cyberplanet key (missing instructions)



Voyager

Soundwave - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key



Deluxe

Sideways - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Smokescreen - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Crosswise - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Longrack - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Landmine - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Downshift - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Hotshot - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Blurr - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Override - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key (missing instructions)

Metroplex - Complete w Drill-bit Minicon but missing Cyberplanet key (missing instructions)

Cannonball - Missing accessories and Cyberplanet Key



Scout

Scattorshot - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Armorhide - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Clocker - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Breakdown - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Backstop - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key



Animated Lot $150



Prowl - Complete w/ Traffic Light

Bumblebee - Complete

Ratchet - Complete



3rd Party



Fansproject



Bruticus/Crossfire - Complete with original packaging and Revenge of the Fallen Bruticus Maximus base figures. - $300.00



Intimidator/Menasor - Complete with original boxes / packaging - $300.00



Insecticons/Causality - Complete with original boxes - $150.00



Dinobots / Lost Exo Realm - Columpio (Sludge) / Cubrar - Red headed variant (Slag) / Volar - Swoop / Pinchar (Snarl) - $400.00



MMC



Kultur Asterisk - Limited convention exclusive Red version of Kultur with alternate Autobot Mask - $500.00 obo