Today, 10:24 PM
Fireflight
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary, Ab,
Posts: 201
Fireflight's Sales Thread
Refocusing my collection and letting go of some of my older stuff that?s been in storage.

All items have been either displayed or in storage from a smoke-free home and are in good condition. Any damage or issues with individual figures is noted below.

Prices are based on eBay recently sold items but feel free to make reasonable offers. Would obviously prefer to sell in lots but if there is an individual item that you are interested in feel free to PM. Pictures of individual items can be provided upon request.

Shipping with Canada Post at buyers expense within Canada or free local pick up / drop off in Calgary area. E-transfer preferred.

Human Alliance Lot - $300. for all

Jazz - Complete w/ Bike Weapon & Lennox
Skids - Complete w/ Arcee & Mikaela
Mudflap - Complete w/ Chromia & Simmons
Barricade - Complete w/ Frenzy
Sideswipe - Missing Epps figure but otherwise complete

Unicron Trilogy

Armada Lot - $250

Tidal Wave - Complete w/ Ramjet Mini-Con - $150
Predacon - Complete w/ Side-Burn / SkidZ Mini-cons $100

Energon Lot - $600

Energon Hotshot - Complete
Downshift - Complete
Inferno - Complete
Roadblock - Complete
Prowl - Complete
Towline - Complete
Demolisher - Complete
Slugslinger - Complete
Shockblast - Complete
Omega Supreme - Complete
Aerialbots / Superion (Superlink version) - Complete
Skyblast - Complete
Signal Flare - Complete
Arcee - Complete
Strong Arm - Complete

Cybertron Lot - $500

Leader
Metroplex - Complete w Drill-bit Minicon but missing Cyberplanet key (missing instructions)

Voyager
Soundwave - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Deluxe
Sideways - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Smokescreen - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Crosswise - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Longrack - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Landmine - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Downshift - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Hotshot - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Blurr - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Override - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key (missing instructions)
Metroplex - Complete w Drill-bit Minicon but missing Cyberplanet key (missing instructions)
Cannonball - Missing accessories and Cyberplanet Key

Scout
Scattorshot - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Armorhide - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Clocker - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Breakdown - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key
Backstop - Complete w/ Cyberplanet Key

Animated Lot $150

Prowl - Complete w/ Traffic Light
Bumblebee - Complete
Ratchet - Complete

3rd Party

Fansproject

Bruticus/Crossfire - Complete with original packaging and Revenge of the Fallen Bruticus Maximus base figures. - $300.00

Intimidator/Menasor - Complete with original boxes / packaging - $300.00

Insecticons/Causality - Complete with original boxes - $150.00

Dinobots / Lost Exo Realm - Columpio (Sludge) / Cubrar - Red headed variant (Slag) / Volar - Swoop / Pinchar (Snarl) - $400.00

MMC

Kultur Asterisk - Limited convention exclusive Red version of Kultur with alternate Autobot Mask - $500.00 obo
