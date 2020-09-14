Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,361

Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet In-Hand Images



Via TonTon Review on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet. This Masterpiece take on the Autobot medical officer from the Transformers 2007 live-action film could be the most movie-accurate Ratchet figure we have seen in the market so far. Full of details and showing off a great posability, this toy looks great with the rest of the Masterpiece Movie Autobot cast. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as TonTon video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on



