Future Toys-X SF-02 Black Widow (Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia)



Via*????? on Weibo, we have images of the gray prototype of the new*Future Toys-X SF-02 Black Widow (Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia). This a promising cartoon-accurate take on popular femme fatale Blackarachnia in her Transmetal form. According to a rough Google translation of the Weibo post, this figure is planned for the Masterpiece scale, it will include toy-accurate and cartoon-accurate guns, four interchangeable faces and a spider web for display. We still have no additional information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post



