Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Selling more Transformers and other figures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:32 PM   #1
joshimus
Metroplex
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Hamilton
Posts: 4,662
Selling more Transformers and other figures
Doing another round of clearing out. I still have a bunch of things to go through especially on the loose figures side of things.
Transformers, TMNT, Marvel/DC, MOTU and other stuff


Never opened:

Transformers:
Studios Series '86 Sharkticon Gnaw $50
Transformers Earthrise Fasttrack $35
Studio Series '86 Hotrod MISB $50


Studio Series '86 Grimlcok $80
Studio Series AoE Grimlock $50


Transformers Pulsecon Quntesson Pitt of Judement $150


MOTU Revelations Moss Man $50
Mattycollector Keldor $50


SH Figurarts Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Set of 4 only - $400


SDCC 2009 Destro Movie $40


Pacific Rim Flying Otachi Kaiju $150



Opened/Loose (add more hopefully on the weekend)
Mastermind Creations Hexitron - in excellent shape with box $70
joshimus is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:43 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.