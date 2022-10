Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,115

Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 3 Sighted at US Retail



At long last, Legacy wave 3 deluxes have been spotted at US retail! While an unusual state for first sightings, this time they’ve been found at a Target in Florida. Dead End and Crankcase aren’t present, but Skullgrin and Pointblank are more than enough of a sign that new figures are upon us. Keep your eyes peeled and happy hunting, TFW!



The post







More... At long last, Legacy wave 3 deluxes have been spotted at US retail! While an unusual state for first sightings, this time they’ve been found at a Target in Florida. Dead End and Crankcase aren’t present, but Skullgrin and Pointblank are more than enough of a sign that new figures are upon us. Keep your eyes peeled and happy hunting, TFW!The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Wave 3 Sighted at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________