Via Baidu users ???*and ?????*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki. We have a closer look at the first of the six Masterpiece Trainbots. As we can see from the images, Shouki comes packaged in Shinkansen/Bullet train mode, features a quite interesting transformation, a detailed robot mode and several clear plastic pieces and panels. For those worried about scale we have a group shot next to other Masterpiece figures like Optimus Prime (MP-44), Starscream (2.0), Hound, Ratchetm, Arcee, and Nightbird. If you are interested in adding Shouki for your collection, &#187; Continue Reading.

