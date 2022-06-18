Via Baidu users ???
*and ?????
*we can share for your our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki. We have a closer look at the first of the six Masterpiece Trainbots. As we can see from the images, Shouki comes packaged in Shinkansen/Bullet train mode, features a quite interesting transformation, a detailed robot mode and several clear plastic pieces and panels. For those worried about scale we have a group shot next to other Masterpiece figures like Optimus Prime (MP-44), Starscream (2.0), Hound, Ratchetm, Arcee, and Nightbird. If you are interested in adding Shouki for your collection, » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Masterpiece MPG-01 Shouki In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...