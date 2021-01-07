|
Walgreens Exclusive Zoteki G1 Thundercracker Statue Chase Variant
Via @cal_tony_ok on Instagram
, we have our first look and sighting of the new*Walgreens Exclusive Zoteki G1 Thundercracker Statue Chase Variant. We had reported these new G1 cartoon-style statues at US retail back in January
.*These statues are part of Jazwares Zoteki Collection which has worked with several other franchises before. Zoteki Thundercracker was found at a Walgreens store in*California. This is a direct redeco of the Starscream statue and it’s labeled as a Walmart exclusive as well as a chase variant of this collection which includes:*Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Soundwave and Starscream.*The bases can connect to create a » Continue Reading.
The post Walgreens Exclusive Zoteki G1 Thundercracker Statue Chase Variant
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca