Walgreens Exclusive Zoteki G1 Thundercracker Statue Chase Variant


Via @cal_tony_ok on Instagram, we have our first look and sighting of the new*Walgreens Exclusive Zoteki G1 Thundercracker Statue Chase Variant. We had reported these new G1 cartoon-style statues at US retail back in January.*These statues are part of Jazwares Zoteki Collection which has worked with several other franchises before. Zoteki Thundercracker was found at a Walgreens store in*California. This is a direct redeco of the Starscream statue and it’s labeled as a Walmart exclusive as well as a chase variant of this collection which includes:*Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Soundwave and Starscream.*The bases can connect to create a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Walgreens Exclusive Zoteki G1 Thundercracker Statue Chase Variant appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



