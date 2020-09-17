|
New Officially Licensed G1 Transformers Backpack By Space Junk Found At Target
Thanks to 2004 Board member Dilbertron for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of a new officially licensed G1 Transformers backpack by Space Junk. The backpack is adult/teen sized (measuring*18.5 inches) showing off a very nice and fun G1 art of several classic Transformers characters printed in all sides. It was spotted at Target in Indianapolis for $29.99. It’s also available via Space Junk website
