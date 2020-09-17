Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
New Officially Licensed G1 Transformers Backpack By Space Junk Found At Target


Thanks to 2004 Board member Dilbertron for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of a new officially licensed G1 Transformers backpack by Space Junk. The backpack is adult/teen sized (measuring*18.5 inches) showing off a very nice and fun G1 art of several classic Transformers characters printed in all sides. It was spotted at Target in Indianapolis for $29.99. It’s also available via Space Junk website. Click on the bar to see all the mirrored images and the share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post New Officially Licensed G1 Transformers Backpack By Space Junk Found At Target appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



