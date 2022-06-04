Third party company*Magic Square Toys*have shared, via their*Weibo account,
*images of the color prototype of their upcoming*Legends Scale Ironhide. The Legends scale market is sure very competitive, and Magic Square is taking another classic G1 character into a pretty small scale: G1 Ironhide. The figure has a great cartoon-accurate design and proportions, showing an impressive range of poseability for its size and packed with several G1 cartoon accessories. We are sure your optics will be really pleased with the promotional images. See all the mirrored images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
