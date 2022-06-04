Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Applies For Maximal And Predacon Logo Trademarks


Hasbro has applied for two logo trademarks for Maximals and Predacons, at the United States Patent &#038; Trademark Office (USPTO). Both marks are brand new applications. Maximals USPTO Application Number:*97426253 Applied On: May 24, 2022 Applied for:*Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy animals; Toy robots Predacons USPTO Application Number: 97426246 Applied On: May 24, 2022 Applied for:*Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy animals; Toy robots You can check out the two logos, attached to this news post.

The post Hasbro Applies For Maximal And Predacon Logo Trademarks appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



