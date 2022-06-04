Hasbro has applied for two logo trademarks for Maximals and Predacons, at the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). Both marks are brand new applications. Maximals USPTO Application Number:*97426253
Applied On: May 24, 2022 Applied for:*Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy animals; Toy robots Predacons USPTO Application Number: 97426246
Applied On: May 24, 2022 Applied for:*Toy action figures and accessories therefor; Toy animals; Toy robots You can check out the two logos, attached to this news post.
.
