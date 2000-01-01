Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:19 AM   #1
Landstander
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: North Bay, ontario
Posts: 125
haslab unicron
So I was looking at Hasbro pulse, and saw unicron. They need 8000 preorders, lets get on it LOL sorry for no link, but just check out the transformers page and all the details are there. Who will be ordering the eater of planets?
Old Today, 09:31 AM   #2
GotBot
Titanium
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,278
Re: haslab unicron
Word is, we can't since Haslabs is US only and they said if they get the minimum 8000 order they will start getting him out by 2021 and then look at ways to bring it internationally outside the US. I dunno, impressive looking but 27 inches tall and 574.99 USD? Impressive but the easiest pass of my life.
Old Today, 10:18 AM   #3
wervenom
Erector
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,473
Re: haslab unicron
Since it will probably be close to 1k I'm out but it would have been nice to own
Old Today, 10:31 AM   #4
Crobot91
Metroplex
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 4,350
Re: haslab unicron
I definitely need this for my collection. My WST collection will scale perfectly with it.

Hopefully Canadians will be able to purchase it. The price is very high but in my opinion justified in this case.
