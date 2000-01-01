So I was looking at Hasbro pulse, and saw unicron. They need 8000 preorders, lets get on it LOL sorry for no link, but just check out the transformers page and all the details are there. Who will be ordering the eater of planets?
Word is, we can't since Haslabs is US only and they said if they get the minimum 8000 order they will start getting him out by 2021 and then look at ways to bring it internationally outside the US. I dunno, impressive looking but 27 inches tall and 574.99 USD? Impressive but the easiest pass of my life.