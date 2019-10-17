|
Generations Selects Overbite and Tentakil Available As EB Games And Zing Exclusives I
Attention Australian collectors. The new*Generations Selects Overbite and Tentakil*have been listed as EB Games And Zing Exclusives In Australia. The last pair of Seacons: Overbite and Tentakil*are up for pre-order via*EB
*Games
*and*Zing
*Website
for $78.00 AUD each ($53.24) with a $10 AUD deposit ($6.83). We can notice a contant increment in the Deluxe Seacons price since these last releases are more expensive than the previous*Lobclaw/Nautilator and Kraken/Seawing Seacons which were*$68.00 AUD each, and*Gulf/Skalor which was*$60.00 AUD. Both figures are expected to be released in*March 28th, 2020.
