Darkstar (custom Dark Jetfire Generations mold)



This is actually the second of 2 Jetfire’s I painted. Been working on a lot of customs lately just for myself and technically just for fun. Bigger parts with sprays are pretty decent but I need to work on my finer details and panel lining.



I had completed the Siege version first but seeing how he turned out and having a fair bit of paint left over I decided to make a “Kings guard” for the Siege version (when you see it you will understand why). Anyway, it was something to do so hope you enjoy.



Shot 9/25/2020.

















