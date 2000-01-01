Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:20 PM
Super_Megatron
BBTS News! MP-38+, Dragon Ball, Pennywise, Poison Ivy, Star Wars, Green Lantern, Veno
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Big Bad Toy Store brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! COMING SOON: MP-38+ BURNING CONVOY New Preorders It Chapter 2 MMS555 Pennywise 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure My Hero Academia Chibi Masters Tenya Iida Dragon Ball Super: Broly Styling Super Saiyan Broly (Rage Mode) Dragon Ball Legends Collab World Collectable Vol.2 Box of 6 Figures Anubis, Guardian of The Underworld 1/6 Scale Figure Dragon Ball S.H.Figuarts Tao Pai Pai DC Comics Bishoujo Poison Ivy Returns
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
