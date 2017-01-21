Thanks to a scanned page of FigureKing No.227 from TAGhobby.com, we learned that TakaraTomy will be releasing six head-masters in a set dubbed LG-EX Head-Masters Set. The set consist of Grimlock, Chromedome, Gong (Brawn), Hardhead, Flywheels, and Brainstorm‘s head sculpts released in Hasbro’s Titans Return toyline with a few additional paint applications in robot mode. According to information from FigureKing, the set will be available for 3,240 yen at WonderFest 2017 Winter
in Japan that's opening on February 19th. After February 25th, the set is said to be sold at "Cybertron Satellite" and other participating stores in Japan.
