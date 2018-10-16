|
Hasbro X Alpha MA-1 Transformers Flight Jacket Available Online Plus Two New Variants
The cooperation between Hasbro and Alpha Industries to bring into the market the*Hasbro X Alpha MA-1 Transformers Flight Jacket*is finally available for purchase. This cool*reversible jacket, made to celebrate the Transformers: Bumblebee movie, can be ordered now via Alpha Industries website
for $250.* You can join the buzz in style now, and there’s even more. Two new jacket variations
have been announced: The Bumblebee MA-1 in black features an all-over black exterior with Bumblebee logos on the right and left chest areas and a prominent graphic of Bumblebee and the Transformers logo emblazoned on the back. The Bumblebee » Continue Reading.
