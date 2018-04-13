|
Alex Milne to attend TFNation 2018
TFNation have announced their next guest for their 2018 show. Joining fans at TFNation 2018 is the Transformers comic artist who breathed life into More than Meets the Eye, Alex Milne
! Alex Milne has a long history with Transformers comics, stretching back to days of Devil’s Due’s Transformers VS G.I. Joe comics as well as Dreamwave’s Transformers comics. But it is IDW Publishing and More than Meets the Eye which Alex is best known for, where he served as the main artist for the majority of the series’ 56 issues. He’s also contributed the artwork to the miniseries, Rom » Continue Reading.
