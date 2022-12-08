Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Reactivate ? Press Release, Information & Official Images


Hot on the heels of the first trailer of the new*Transformers: Reactivate video game at the Game Awards 2022, now we can share for you the official press release of the game with additional information and new images. This new 1-4 player online action game is developed by Splash Damage which have been behind games like Dirty Bomb, Gears Tactics, Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, among others. Read on for some highlights about the game and story: “The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it?s already won. Earth is no longer ours; it belongs to them. All we have left &#187; Continue Reading.

