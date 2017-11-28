Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rom VS Transformers Shining Armor 5 Full Preview


Thanks to Newsarama, we have a preview of the upcoming 5th issue of Rom VS Transformers: Shining Armor. In this issue, it looks like we will witness Stardrive’s struggle with the fact that she is both Cybertronian and a Solstar Knight. The book will be on comic book store shelves on November 29, 2017, but check out the preview pages after the break. Rom Vs. Transformers: Shining Armor #5 John Barber &#38; Christos Gage (w)  Alex Milne (a &#38; c) Bumblebee vs. Rom vs. Starscream vs. the Dire Wraiths! All alliances are offthis is a fight for survival! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rom VS Transformers Shining Armor 5 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



