Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers: Optimus Prime #14 Retailer Incentive Cover
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,279
Transformers: Optimus Prime #14 Retailer Incentive Cover


IDW shared on Twitter the Incentive Cover of the upcoming issue of Optimus Prime #14 by artist James Raiz. This cover features a very detailed version of the Decepticon citybot Trypticon, and James Raiz shared a video of the completion of this cover on YouTube. Optimus Prime #14 is scheduled to go on shelves in December 2017. Check out the cover, and James Raiz’s video after the break. Optimus Prime #14 On Cybertron, Optimus Prime battles the Dinobots over the first new Cybertronian life to emerge in four million years! But does he stand a chance when the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Optimus Prime #14 Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Yesmodel MP11-S SUNSTORM G1 Action figure transformer toy NEW instock
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS 5 The Last Knight Movie Deluxe Bumblebee New Camaro ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Deluxe Electronic Light Sound Fire Truck RID Robots
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:31 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.