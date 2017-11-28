IDW shared on Twitter
the Incentive Cover of the upcoming issue of Optimus Prime #14 by artist James Raiz. This cover features a very detailed version of the Decepticon citybot Trypticon, and James Raiz shared a video of the completion of this cover on YouTube
. Optimus Prime #14 is scheduled to go on shelves in December 2017. Check out the cover, and James Raiz’s video after the break. Optimus Prime #14 On Cybertron, Optimus Prime battles the Dinobots over the first new Cybertronian life to emerge in four million years! But does he stand a chance when the » Continue Reading.
