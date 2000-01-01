Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Tyrannosaurus Rex
Obsessive Dinosaur
Join Date: Apr 2016
Location: Ontario
Posts: 188
First-Time Sale! Everything Must Go!
Hi there. I'm cleaning out the collection with a bunch of things up for grabs. I'm located in Vaughan but willing to ship at buyer's expense. Pictures available upon request. Payments will be done through PayPal only. Thanks for stopping by!


Transformers
-Siege Prowl (includes weapon, siren, instructions) $20
-Titans Return Gnaw (includes weapon & instructions) $15
-T30 Hoist (includes weapon) $10
-T30 Trailbreaker (includes weapon) $10
-Animated Deluxe BD Optimus Prime (loose joints, no weapon or smokestacks) $2
-Animated Roll Out Command Optimus Prime $40 (includes beat-up instructions, no batteries)
-Dollar Store undersized KO Cybertron Brimstone $5
-07 Cyber Slammers Brawl $8
-07 Deluxe Payload (complete but pieces tend to fall off) $20
-DOTM Voyager Optimus Prime (includes weapon) $30
-DOTM Voyager Megatron (includes weapon & cloak) $30
-Construct Bots AOE Slug $10
-Construct Bots AOE Strafe $10
-Construct Bots AOE Dino Rider Optimus Prime (couple of broken c-clips, still transforms) $10
-Construct Bots AOE Dino Rider Lockdown (couple of broken c-clips, still transforms) $10

Hot Wheels
-Hot Wheels Battle Force 5 Purple Car (includes mini figure and one missile, lost the other) $5
-Hot Wheels Battle Force 5 Blue Car (includes mini figure) $5

Star Wars
-Star Wars The Clone Wars figure lot $50
-Star Wars The Clone Wars vehicle lot $100
^buy both for $150

Video Games
-FF7R Trading Arts Aerith Gainsborough (box opened, figure sealed) $20
-Xenoblade Chronicles 3D $40
Spread love, not hate.
