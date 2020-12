Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-03 Firmament (G1 Divebomb) Gray Prototype Images

Third Party company*Cang Toys, via their* Weibo account , have shared images of the color prototype of their*CT-Chiyou-03 Firmament (G1 Divebomb). This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still recognizable as the classic G1 characters. Firmament features a wide range of articulation and many sculpted details in both modes, with a really impressive pair of poseable wings. To top it all, we have a look at the combiner mode as the right arm of Thunderking/Predaking. This mold is planned for the Masterpiece scale, so we should expect a big combiner. Click » Continue Reading. The post Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-03 Firmament (G1 Divebomb) Gray Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM