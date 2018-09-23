Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,110

Travis Knight On G1 Design Aesthetics Of Transformers: Bumblebee Movie



We are only few hours away from the new Transformers: Bumblebee trailer. Yes; as we were officially informed, the release time of the new trailer has been revised to 3:00AM Eastern Time from the original 8:00AM. As we wait for the new trailer to drop, we decided to look into the hot topic regarding the new design aesthetic of the movie. Specifically the Cybertron prologue sequence which showcases heavy G1 influence. What better person to explain that than the maestro himself. We move back to the past to our coverage of the SDCC 2018 Bumblebee Movie Panel to expand upon



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.