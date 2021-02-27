Executive Producer F.J. DeSanto shared the great news that congratulations are in order for Rooster Teeth and Polygon Pictures, with their recent Annie Awards nomination
in the category of Best FX for TV/Media. The 48th Annual Annie Awards Virtual Event
, honoring 10 production and 22 achievement categories from animated projects that released in the United States during 2020, is scheduled to stream at 7pm Pacific
on Friday, April 16th. Stay tuned for Kingdom debuting in July
, and in the meantime join our ongoing War For Cybertron series discussion on the 2005 boards!  
