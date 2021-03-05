|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager Out At US Retail
Attention collectors! 2005 Board member*“SR”*is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager is out At US retail. Kingdom Voyager Inferno and Dinobot were spotted at Walmart in Ware, Massachusetts. Happy hunting!
