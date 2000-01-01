Power of the Primes Dinobot Sludge is great, of course, I am biased because he is my favorite of that team and because I added several custom paint apps, but he certainly is not perfect. Objectively speaking, this is a case of a fun figure who could have been much better, and bigger, if not for the combining gimmick. AS WELL, I explain how you can fix his tail, or any clear plastic breakage. Mine never suffered that qc issue, but I have heard of it happening to enough that I thought I'd show how you can remedy that issue, hope it helps.
https://youtu.be/msOoARTFmeo