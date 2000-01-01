Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page POTP Custom Sludge + fixing the clear plastic tail piece
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:45 PM   #1
GotBot
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 925
POTP Custom Sludge + fixing the clear plastic tail piece
Power of the Primes Dinobot Sludge is great, of course, I am biased because he is my favorite of that team and because I added several custom paint apps, but he certainly is not perfect. Objectively speaking, this is a case of a fun figure who could have been much better, and bigger, if not for the combining gimmick. AS WELL, I explain how you can fix his tail, or any clear plastic breakage. Mine never suffered that qc issue, but I have heard of it happening to enough that I thought I'd show how you can remedy that issue, hope it helps.
https://youtu.be/msOoARTFmeo
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Sunsurge by Badcube
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MMC Ocular Max Remix Buzzard & Volture Cassettes
Transformers
BRUTICUS Transformers Combiner Wars Set of 5.
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Voyager Class Lot of 7! Unopened. Optimus Prime, Hot Spot + More!
Transformers
titans return fortress maximus
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:24 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.