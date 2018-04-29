Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Applies For Three New Transformers Trademarks: Mega Mighties, Razorclaw And Bl


Over the weekend, where Avengers: Infinity War thundered to a $250 million at the US Boxoffice, Hasbro has applied for three new Transformers related toy trademarks at the United States Patent &#38; Trademark Office. Mega Mighties (Serial Number:*87890032) Razorclaw* (Serial Number: 87890226) Blackarachnia* (Serial Number: 87890230) Out of the three, Mega Mighties is a completely new name for the Transformers fans. Judging by the name, it could very well be for a gimmick line but the line seems to have a separate vehicle and accessory line as well: “Toy action figures and accessories for use therewith; toy &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Applies For Three New Transformers Trademarks: Mega Mighties, Razorclaw And Blackarachnia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



