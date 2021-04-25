Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,448

Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Promotional Box



Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom is in full swing, with toys hitting 2nd waves and the Netflix show gearing up for a July drop. Hasbro recently sent out a promotional box celebrating all this featuring a selection of toys, some nifty art prints and a promotional version of Beast Wars season 1 on DVD. It all came packed in a super sharp box featuring key artwork and logos. If you are reading this here at TFW2005 you are probably already in the know about everything going on, so make sure to get your pre-orders in and keep your Netflix account



