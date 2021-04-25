Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Promotional Box
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,448
Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Promotional Box


Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom is in full swing, with toys hitting 2nd waves and the Netflix show gearing up for a July drop. Hasbro recently sent out a promotional box celebrating all this featuring a selection of toys, some nifty art prints and a promotional version of Beast Wars season 1 on DVD. It all came packed in a super sharp box featuring key artwork and logos. If you are reading this here at TFW2005 you are probably already in the know about everything going on, so make sure to get your pre-orders in and keep your Netflix account &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War for Cybertron Kingdom Promotional Box appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Clones G1 Cloudraker and Fastlane COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers New 2018 Vintage G1 Exclusive Starscream Reissue
Transformers
TFC EX-002 Battle Rollar 2008 Transformers masterpiece Rollar for MP Prime
Transformers
Go Bot Leader-1 robot transforms to jet fighter new on card unopened excellent
Transformers
Go Bot robot Water Walk new on card unopened transforms to float plane
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Classics Hot Rod Rodimus MLIC
Transformers
Transformers G1 Magnets Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave Bumblebee and more.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.