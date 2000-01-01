Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:42 AM
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,073
Last Knight Pre-orders @ A3U ...
http://www.agesthreeandup.com/the-la...t/?sort=newest

Note: most don't have pics up yet but 4 of them do for those interested.

Happy Hunting
