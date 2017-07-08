|
Titans Return Optimus Primal and Toraizer Amazon Germany Listings
Last year
we learned that Hasbro were intending to make Titan Master versions of Optimus Prime and Trizer – or Toraizer as the name is sometimes pronounced – as a part of the Titans Return line. Since that initial computer listing, we’ve heard nothing more of the pair. Amazon Germany have recently added a pair of listings which confirm the pair of Titan Masters are still coming to Titans Return – with one minor change. Toraizer
is listed, but it appears it is*Optimus Primal
who is getting the Titan Master treatment with him! We’d expect to see » Continue Reading.
The post Titans Return Optimus Primal and Toraizer Amazon Germany Listings
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
