canprime

PulseCon 2023 reveals Sorry no pics just yet, but they'll be up soon.





Pretty much everything that was already leaked in those lists was shown.





Surprised the Rock Lords homage are actually vehicle alt modes covered in rocks. Weird, not sure I liked it.





Gotta run, but the biggest news/reveal to me was that there will NOT be a Haslab this year. They are holding off until next year for the official 40th anniversary.