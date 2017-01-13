Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,911
Simba Smoby 2017 Transformers: The Last Knight And RID Toys Official Images And Detai


Nuremberg Toy Fair 2017 will open its doors in less than 18 hours and we have an official sneak peek. Simba Dickie Group will be showcasing its Licensed*Transformers Die Cast Vehicles and R/C Cars for the coming year and the lineup includes Transformers: The Last Knight and Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Weve mentioned some of their upcoming products very recently, but now its time to unveil the full line. Note: Only the details are given for the Transformers: The Last Knight toys, while Transformers: Robots In Disguise toys received no restriction. Simba-Dickie TF5 toys for 2017 are as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Simba Smoby 2017 Transformers: The Last Knight And RID Toys Official Images And Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
