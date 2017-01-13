Nuremberg Toy Fair 2017 will open its doors in less than 18 hours and we have an official sneak peek. Simba Dickie Group will be showcasing its Licensed*Transformers Die Cast Vehicles and R/C Cars for the coming year and the lineup includes Transformers: The Last Knight and Transformers: Robots In Disguise. Weve mentioned some of their upcoming products
very recently
, but now its time to unveil the full line. Note: Only the details are given for the Transformers: The Last Knight toys, while Transformers: Robots In Disguise toys received no restriction. Simba-Dickie TF5 toys for 2017 are as » Continue Reading.
