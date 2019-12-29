|
Transformers Cyberverse: Power of the Spark Episode 17 Available on YouTube
Grimlock and Arcee jar the Autobots out of a long standby mode as season two leads us in with an episode count of 17 for a “Perfect Storm.” Swipe a shuttle and fly through the previous 16 chapters, then sound off on the 2005 boards! (Note: as these may be region-blocked, your viewing mileage will vary). Episode 1 Sea of Tranquility Episode 2 Bad Moon Rising Episode 3 The Visitor Episode 4 Bring Me The Spark of Optimus Prime Episode 5 Trials Episode 6 Dark Birth Episode 7 Parley
<a href="https://youtu.be/GHW4qW0EFhU">Episode 8 Starscreams » Continue Reading.
