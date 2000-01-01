PM me or e-mail me (preferred) to psychogis@shaw.ca
.
Local and Multiple item buyers may get priority. Prices are in Canadian Dollar.
PICS:
Transformers for sale: https://www.flickr.com/photos/127094...7626272258019/
Non-Transformers for sale: https://www.flickr.com/photos/127094...57679820064684
G1 :
Perceptor - complete, 1 missile still on tree $50
Kup - complete $38
Metroplex - complete $110
Brainstorm - complete $110
Highbrow - complete $110
Hardhead - complete $105
Weirdwolf - complete $100
Mindwipe - complete $90
Skullcruncher - complete $95
Snapdragon - complete $140
Sixshot - complete $80
C-131 Raiden Giftset - complete with styro & box $1100
Overlord European Version - has everything except 2 missiles, single radar and 2 of the radars have a piece of plastic broken off $420
G1 Reissues :
God Ginrai w/ God Bomber Giftset - complete w/box & instructions $125
Cliffjumper keychain - complete w/card $10
Galvatron D62S (purple) - complete w/instructions & unapplied sticker sheet $130
E-Hobby Twincast - complete w/instructions & biocard, cassette not included $35
Encore 21 Soundblaster - complete w/instructions & biocard, cassettes not included $55
Encore 09 Omega Supreme - complete w/instructions & unapplied sticker sheet $180
Encore 23 Fortress Maximus - MISB w/ collector's coin $370
Platinum Conehead Ramjet , Thrust & Dirge - MISB $65
KO Headmaster Set of 10 - complete w/box $110
Beast Wars :
BW 10th Anniversary Ultra Class Optimus Primal & Megatron - complete , Megatron is signed by voice actor David Kaye on the T-Rex thigh $95
Takara Masterpiece MP :
MP-10 Convoy ( Optimus Prime ) - MISB $290
MP-11NR Ramjet - MISB $275
MP-11NT Thrust - MISB $280
KO Piledrivers for MP Sideswipe / Lambor - $5
Third Party :
Toyworld Grant - complete w/instructions & box $90
MMC Ocular Max Terraegis - MISB $115
KBB MP-Scale Thrust - MISB $100
Yes Model MP-Scale Dirge - MIB , Unused, box never came sealed $120
Fansproject Shadow Commander w/ Universe Nemesis Prime - complete w/Shadow Commander box & instructions $75
ROTF Bludgeon w/ Headrobot Dark Warrior Blood add-on kit - complete w/instructions & add-on kit packaging $40
Transformers CHUG Combiner Wars/ Titan Returns/ Generations / Universe / Movie :
RTS Jazz - complete w/instructions $15
Universe Sideswipe w/ Canadian Patriot Bot Reprolabels applied - complete w/bonus weapons $15
Takara EZ Collection Legend Class Megatron ( no orange plug version ) - complete w/box $15
Generations Cosmos w/ Payload - complete w/instructions $10
Generations Swerve w/ Flanker - complete w/instructions $10
Takara Generations LG-10 Legends Arcee - MISB $55
Combiner Wars Bruticus complete set of 5 ( Onslaught Vortex Swindle Blast-Off Brawl ) - All Sealed $130
Titan Returns Rewind - MOSC $10
Titan Returns Chromedome - MOSC $22
Titan Returns Highbrow - MOSC $22
Titan Returns Hardhead - MOSC $22
Titan Returns Mindwipe - MOSC $20
Titan Returns Weirdwolf - MOSC $22
Movie AOE Lockdown – MOSC $10
SDCC 2013 Transformers Prime Shockwave's Lab - MIB , Unused $65
Non-Transformers:
Marvel Legends :
Toysrus Exclusive Avengers 3 pack w/ Nick Fury , Agent Coulson & Maria Hill - MISB $60
Juggernaught BAF wave:
Marvel's Phoenix - MISB $30
Kitty Pryde - MISB $30
Cable - MISB $35
DC Batman HUSH Poison Ivy - complete w/box $15
GI Joe Movie Scarlett - complete w/card $5
GI Joe VHS 3 pack w/ Duke Cobra Commander & Snake Eyes - has gun, but no VHS tape $7
Mr. Bean Bendable Toy - MOSC $7
SH Figuart Super Saiyan 3 Goku Knockoff version - complete w/box $20
Wrestling DVDs:
Hardcore Home Coming $3
Forever Hardcore $3
Hardknocks The Chris Benoit's Story $10
Revoltech :
Street Fighter Online 002 He Tie Shou - complete w/box
Street Fighter Online 004 Hu Fei - complete w/box
Street Fighter Online 006 Mei Chaofeng - complete w/box
Street Fighter Online 009 Linghu Chong - complete w/box
$50 for the above set of 4
Fist of North Star 001 Kenshiro - complete w/box, chest to waist joint glued back $15
Fist of North Star 007 Raoh - complete w/box $40