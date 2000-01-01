Today, 06:50 PM #1 CKWG Alternator Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 943 BIG SALE LIST : G1 , Reissue , BW , MP , 3P , CHUG + Marvel & Revoltech

Local and Multiple item buyers may get priority. Prices are in Canadian Dollar.



PICS:

Transformers for sale: https://www.flickr.com/photos/127094...7626272258019/

Non-Transformers for sale: https://www.flickr.com/photos/127094...57679820064684



G1 :

Perceptor - complete, 1 missile still on tree $50

Kup - complete $38

Metroplex - complete $110

Brainstorm - complete $110

Highbrow - complete $110

Hardhead - complete $105

Weirdwolf - complete $100

Mindwipe - complete $90

Skullcruncher - complete $95

Snapdragon - complete $140

Sixshot - complete $80

C-131 Raiden Giftset - complete with styro & box $1100

Overlord European Version - has everything except 2 missiles, single radar and 2 of the radars have a piece of plastic broken off $420



G1 Reissues :

God Ginrai w/ God Bomber Giftset - complete w/box & instructions $125

Cliffjumper keychain - complete w/card $10

Galvatron D62S (purple) - complete w/instructions & unapplied sticker sheet $130

E-Hobby Twincast - complete w/instructions & biocard, cassette not included $35

Encore 21 Soundblaster - complete w/instructions & biocard, cassettes not included $55

Encore 09 Omega Supreme - complete w/instructions & unapplied sticker sheet $180

Encore 23 Fortress Maximus - MISB w/ collector's coin $370

Platinum Conehead Ramjet , Thrust & Dirge - MISB $65

KO Headmaster Set of 10 - complete w/box $110



Beast Wars :

BW 10th Anniversary Ultra Class Optimus Primal & Megatron - complete , Megatron is signed by voice actor David Kaye on the T-Rex thigh $95



Takara Masterpiece MP :

MP-10 Convoy ( Optimus Prime ) - MISB $290

MP-11NR Ramjet - MISB $275

MP-11NT Thrust - MISB $280

KO Piledrivers for MP Sideswipe / Lambor - $5



Third Party :

Toyworld Grant - complete w/instructions & box $90

MMC Ocular Max Terraegis - MISB $115

KBB MP-Scale Thrust - MISB $100

Yes Model MP-Scale Dirge - MIB , Unused, box never came sealed $120

Fansproject Shadow Commander w/ Universe Nemesis Prime - complete w/Shadow Commander box & instructions $75

ROTF Bludgeon w/ Headrobot Dark Warrior Blood add-on kit - complete w/instructions & add-on kit packaging $40



Transformers CHUG Combiner Wars/ Titan Returns/ Generations / Universe / Movie :

RTS Jazz - complete w/instructions $15

Universe Sideswipe w/ Canadian Patriot Bot Reprolabels applied - complete w/bonus weapons $15

Takara EZ Collection Legend Class Megatron ( no orange plug version ) - complete w/box $15

Generations Cosmos w/ Payload - complete w/instructions $10

Generations Swerve w/ Flanker - complete w/instructions $10

Takara Generations LG-10 Legends Arcee - MISB $55

Combiner Wars Bruticus complete set of 5 ( Onslaught Vortex Swindle Blast-Off Brawl ) - All Sealed $130

Titan Returns Rewind - MOSC $10

Titan Returns Chromedome - MOSC $22

Titan Returns Highbrow - MOSC $22

Titan Returns Hardhead - MOSC $22

Titan Returns Mindwipe - MOSC $20

Titan Returns Weirdwolf - MOSC $22

Fansproject Shadow Commander w/ Universe Nemesis Prime - complete w/Shadow Commander box & instructions $75

ROTF Bludgeon w/ Headrobot Dark Warrior Blood add-on kit - complete w/instructions & add-on kit packaging $40

Movie AOE Lockdown – MOSC $10



SDCC 2013 Transformers Prime Shockwave's Lab - MIB , Unused $65





Non-Transformers:



Marvel Legends :

Toysrus Exclusive Avengers 3 pack w/ Nick Fury , Agent Coulson & Maria Hill - MISB $60

Juggernaught BAF wave:

Marvel's Phoenix - MISB $30

Kitty Pryde - MISB $30

Cable - MISB $35



DC Batman HUSH Poison Ivy - complete w/box $15

GI Joe Movie Scarlett - complete w/card $5

GI Joe VHS 3 pack w/ Duke Cobra Commander & Snake Eyes - has gun, but no VHS tape $7



Mr. Bean Bendable Toy - MOSC $7



SH Figuart Super Saiyan 3 Goku Knockoff version - complete w/box $20



Wrestling DVDs:

Hardcore Home Coming $3

Forever Hardcore $3

Hardknocks The Chris Benoit's Story $10



Revoltech :

Street Fighter Online 002 He Tie Shou - complete w/box

Street Fighter Online 004 Hu Fei - complete w/box

Street Fighter Online 006 Mei Chaofeng - complete w/box

Street Fighter Online 009 Linghu Chong - complete w/box

$50 for the above set of 4

Fist of North Star 001 Kenshiro - complete w/box, chest to waist joint glued back $15

