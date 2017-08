Transformers Earth Wars Weekly Update for 8/6/2017

The fine folks at Transformers Earth Wars have sent through a recap of the game's events this past week. Read on to check them all out and if you haven't, download Earth Wars today! This weekend's event is called 'Mission Accomplished', the Quintesson Saga thrilling finale. It is an Alliance totaliser with Leaderboard event. If the Alliance manages to get 60,000 Points, they will receive their faction's new Bot – Snarl or Hun-Gurrr! Make sure to take part of this event and it is an unique chance to get the last of the Dinobots or the leader