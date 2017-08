down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,795

Transformers: The Last Knight Toys R Us Deluxe Skullitron and Megatron Released Thanks do out very own dak for letting us know the Toys R Us Exclusives Skullitron and Megatron have been released at Canadian retail. Both of these deluxe figures were found at a Toys R Us at the Nepean Ottawa TRU. Attached Thumbnails

