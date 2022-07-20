Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,611
Mechanic Toys MS-37 Sunstorm (Legends Scale G1 Sunstreaker) Color Prototype


Third party company Mechanic Toy, via their Weibo account, have updated our first look at the color prototype of their*MS-37 Sunstorm (Legends Scale G1 Sunstreaker). According to the information shared in the Weibo post, this figure will stand 10 cm tall in robot mode.We only have an image of robot and alt mode, but it seems the a nice alternative for your Legends scale collection. See the new image after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Mechanic Toys MS-37 Sunstorm (Legends Scale G1 Sunstreaker) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



