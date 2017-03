Today, 09:14 AM #1 down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,631 Rescue Bots Three Packs Released At Retail Yonoid for letting us know that he found new Rescue Bots at a Toys R Us in Ontario.



These new sets include Arctic Rescue Boulder & Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team. These sets include one new Rescue Bot, a human partner, and a mini-con type robot. They can be mixed and matched in a number of ways.



Have you seen these yet? Maybe you're looking to pick them of for that special 3-7 in your life? Let us know in the Thanks to board memberfor letting us know that he found new Rescue Bots at a Toys R Us in Ontario.These new sets include Arctic Rescue Boulder & Bumblebee Rock Rescue Team. These sets include one new Rescue Bot, a human partner, and a mini-con type robot. They can be mixed and matched in a number of ways.Have you seen these yet? Maybe you're looking to pick them of for that special 3-7 in your life? Let us know in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum! Attached Thumbnails

