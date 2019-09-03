|
Transformers Designer Aaron Archer to attend TFcon DC 2019
Aaron Archer*has worked in comics, toy design and creative franchise planning for over 25 years. Aaron spent 13 years on the Transformers Franchise where he was creative leader and partner across feature films, toys, video game, publishing, the ride, and animation projects. During his career at Hasbro/Kenner Aaron worked on a variety of unique brands including Star Wars Ep1, GI JOE, Batman, Alien Resurrection, Jurassic Park 3, and many other classic toy-lines. Aaron shares his creative experiences and creation methods during speaking engagements and will be hosting a*special ticketed workshop at TFcon DC 2019
