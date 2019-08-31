|
Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Official Season 2 Trailer
And the official Transformers YouTube
account has just uploaded the new*Transformers Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Official Season 2 Trailer for your viewing pleasure. A lot of great scenes for this new season that we are sure will catch your attention. The Spark Armors finally enter into the game, Autobots and Decepticons must join forces, lots of Autobots and Decepticons, Cheetor, Laserbeak, Lugnut, Lockdown, Sharkticons… and Fuzors??? A BIG surprise on this trailer almost at the end. Don’t forget that you can already watch the first 2 episodes for free via Cartoon Network website
