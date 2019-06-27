|
SDCC 2019 Transformers Exclusives: Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access Today
Remember to brace your wallets, since*Hasbro Pulses Convention Exclusives Are Coming campaign revealed that Premium members will be granted early access to a limited quantity of items today
. If you are not yet a Premium member, click*here
*for all of the registration details. Review our exclusives coverage, including the*MP-10G Ecto-35 Optimus Prime*Gallery
,*the*Transformers Trading Card Games Blaster vs. Soundwave 35th Anniversary Edition*Set
*&*Convention Pack*and the*BotBots Con Crew*10-Pack
. Stay tuned in our stock*thread
*for updates and then sound off on the 2005 boards!
The post SDCC 2019 Transformers Exclusives: Hasbro Pulse Premium Early Access Today
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.