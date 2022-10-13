With Aaron experiencing A WEEK, our other two hosts experiment with testing the limits of their hubris regarding flying cars and hurricanes. Vangelus adventures out into the real world to find Tiny Robot Women, and TJ finally comes to the defense of clear plastic. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW ? 624 ? September 23 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 624 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...