Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Daimao*for sharing in our forums photogrphic proof of his sighting of the new*Micro Machines Transformers G1 Optimus Prime Hauler Playset at US retail. First seen in July this year
, this is a new*G1 Optimus Prime truck and trailer which*transforms into a fortified Autobot garage and comes with an exclusive Micro Machines G1 Tracks car. It was found at Target in*Hampton, Virginia, but it has been available via Amazon
*for some time too. Happy hunting!  
