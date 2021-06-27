Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Kingdom Red Alert In-Hand Photos


Thanks to HK-TF on Facebook, we have new in-hand photos of the upcoming Kingdom Red Alert figure. The images provided show him off in both his robot and vehicle modes, and also compare him with Siege Sideswipe. Kingdom Red Alert will be a Walgreens exclusive scheduled for release in August. Check out the photos and let us know your thoughts on the boards!

The post Kingdom Red Alert In-Hand Photos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



