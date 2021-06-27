|
Kingdom Red Alert In-Hand Photos
Thanks to HK-TF on Facebook
, we have new in-hand photos of the upcoming Kingdom Red Alert figure. The images provided show him off in both his robot and vehicle modes, and also compare him with Siege Sideswipe. Kingdom Red Alert will be a Walgreens exclusive scheduled for release in August. Check out the photos and let us know your thoughts on the boards!
